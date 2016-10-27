Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Turning an Old Cafe Into a Breakfast Restaurant

(Photo: Twitter / @baethani)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are converting an old cafe into a breakfast restaurant, and we want a reservation ASAP!

The Fixer Upper stars recently purchased Elite Café in Waco, Texas, in May, and are planning to renovate the space and turn it into a “breakfast joint,” Chip shared with Southern Living.

“I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur. I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one,” he said.

The Elite Café originally opened in 1919 and previously served steaks, burgers, and salads. The restaurant even catered to Elvis Presley when he was training at Fort Hood in the 1950s.

Chip shared that he and Joanna auctioned the contents of the restaurant to benefit Mission Waco’s Jubilee Food Market after they made the purchase, then set out to renovate the space in their signature style.

“The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen,” he said. “When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine — dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you’d be like, ‘Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.’ Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end.”

“Now, everybody that comes in tells me how smart I was to have bought this property,” Chip added. “Six months ago, I wasn’t getting as many encouragements. But the restaurant has some serious history that we’re going to tap into.”

The Café is expected to open in the summer of 2017.