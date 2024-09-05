Rock 'n' roll music celebrated a royal wedding of sorts when the children of two genre legends got married last month. Tyrone Wood – son of The Rolling Stones' bass player Ronnie Wood – married Faye Harris – daughter of Iron Maiden frontman Steve Harris. Photos of the big ceremony were published by Hello! Magazine.

Two of the biggest families in the rock music industry came together in rural Ireland for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. They held the event on an 80-acre estate in County Kildare owned by Ronnie, and embraced a vibrant aesthetic for the ceremony that featured as much color in the mens' outfits as in the women's. Tyrone wore an emerald-green three-piece suit while Faye – a fashion writer for Huffington Post – wore a silk wedding dress with a high-necked, crystal-studded overlay and a hairpiece with a long matching veil. They said their vows in front of the estate's walled garden, making for some incredible wedding photos teeming with life and bright colors.

Both rock star fathers spoke to reporters about this momentous day. Ronnie Wood said: "It was a fabulous day – fantastic and lovely. It was the melding of two families and the joining together of two music dynasties. There was a genuine bond with so many nice people."

"The celebrations were fantastic," added Steve Harris. "It was these musical dynasties coming together, but it felt like a very down-to-earth ceremony, and there are strong bonds here. They are a lovely family. Faye looks really in love; she's really beaming and is very happy."

Ronnie was joined by his wife Sally and their 8-year-old twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, who served as flower girls. Ronnie's ex-wife and Tyrone's mother, Jo, was also in attendance. The groom's side also included Tyrone's sister Leah Wood and her husband, financier Jack MacDonald, as well as their 15-year-old daughter Maggie and ther 10-year-old son Otis. Maggie joined Faye's sisters, Lauren and Kerry as bridesmaids, while Otis served as ring-bearer. Tyrone's older brother Jesse was there with his wife Fearne, and their 8-year-old daughter Honey was a flower girl as well.

"It was the most beautiful and emotional day, and amazing to have all our family there," Tyrone said. "Everyone tells you it goes very quickly and it does, but it was amazing from start to finish." His new wife Faye added: "It was a wonderful day, and everyone was constantly smiling and having a good time."