Cher Sparks Romance Rumors With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

Cher may have a thing for hip-hop. The icon was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose's ex, Alexander Edwards, and they seemed to head home together after a night out with his homie, Tyga, who famously dated former Kardashian BFF Blac Chyna before moving on with Kylie Jenner. TMZ reports that Cher and her potential new boo enjoyed a night at Craig's in West Hollywood where he and Tyga were waiting for her inside. Edwards came out to escort her in, and they went inside holding hands.

They left Craig's a little after midnight before spending some time at The Nice Guy. Tyga rode solo, while Edwards and Cher shared a car, and he was spotted kissing her hand in the back seat. Jenner's ex headed into the restaurant alone but he made sure to tell the paparazzi: "You're gonna miss the real photo," pointing out the "I Got You Babe" singer and Edwards.

There's a 40-year age difference between Cher and Edwards. They are 76 and 36, respectively. When they stopped partying, they left together, and presumably went to her Malibu home.

The three also reportedly spent some time together at her place last before. How they met is unknown, but Cher was spotted with Tyga at Paris Fashion Week at the end of Sept. 2022.

Edwards and Rose split in Aug. 2021 after she accused him of cheating on her. He later admitted to the crime on social media. The former pair share a son together whom they welcomed in 2019. Edwards is the vice president of A&R for Def Jam.

Cher has been married twice previously. Her most famous union was with Sonny Bono, whom she married from 1964 to 1975. They were a dynamic duo, performing together often. She later married Gregg Allman in 1975. They divorced in 1979.