Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

Is Cher getting ready to tie the knot again? The "Believe" singer, 76, took to Twitter Sunday to show off a photo of a massive diamond ring given to her by her boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, sparking rumors that the two had gotten engaged amid their whirlwind romance.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.," Cher captioned the photo of the giant, pear-shaped diamond ring. She later clarified in a second tweet that the painted nails in the photo are that of her beau, writing, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

The Academy Award and Grammy-winning artist confirmed in November of this year that she was dating Edwards, the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, after the two were spotted holding hands during a night out together in Los Angeles. The couple first met at Paris Fashion Week in September but quickly have made it clear that their romance is the real deal.

Earlier this month, Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed over her romance with Edwards and acknowledged the 40-year age gap is "kind of ridiculous" to an outsider. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher admitted. "But in real life, we get along great." Cher isn't one to give men praise "they don't deserve," but revealed that Edwards is "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented" and "really funny." She continued, "And I think he's quite handsome."

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," she continued. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher previously was married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. The icon was also previously linked to fellow stars Val Kilmer and Tim Medvetz. Edwards, meanwhile, was previously linked to Amber Rose. The former couple confirmed they were dating in 2018 and welcomed son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards a year later. In 2021, Rose and Edwards split.