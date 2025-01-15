Cher Dishes on Divorcing Allman Brothers’ Gregg Allman After 9-Day Marriage

Hollywood marriages are known to be brief, but some have ended in the blink of an eye. Remember Britany Spears’ Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander in 2004 that was annulled after 55 hours? And nobody will ever forget Kim Kardashian’s 72-day marriage to former NBA player, Kris Humphries. The legendary Cher also had a brief marriage.

In her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the icon reflects on her 9-day marriage to Gregg Allman. Her divorce from her ex-husband Sonny Bono was finalized in June 1975, but by then, Cher had already been dating. “It had taken so long and had been so convoluted that I felt relief when it was over,” she writes, in an excerpt shared by PEOPLE. But she had some reservations about her relationship with the Allman Brothers Band singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. I was living each day as it came,” she writes. “Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married.” However, she quickly realized that she made a mistake.

Her inner circle was not convinced she should go through with it, but she desired to be married if she was having a baby. “Come on, let’s just do this,” she told them as they prepared to go to Las Vegas for the ceremony.” I just kept putting one foot in front of the other,” she writes. “The future is never written in stone. I did what I thought was the right thing to do.”

Cher filed for divorce nine days after their wedding but then reconciled. Their son, Elijah Blue, was born in 1976. They split again in 1979.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is available for purchase wherever books are sold. Part Two is expected to be published in 2025.