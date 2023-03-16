Cher and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Share Steamy Kiss During Red Carpet Debut

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards are showcasing their love to the world. The couple made their debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show at the Pacific Design Center in LA last week. The 76-year-old "Believe" singer and the 37-year-old record label kissed it up in their high-end fashions. Both donned head-to-toe Versace, with Edwards in all black and the icon in full glam, wearing a metallic blue leather jacket embellished with studs and crystals layered atop a matching bondage-style catsuit and platform boots. The two first made headlines earlier this year with their outings captured by paparazzi. And Cher has spared no expense gushing over AE.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she told the American Idol winner why they cliqued, in spite of their 40-year age difference. "On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great," she told Clarkson. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome." She previously tweeted of the 36-year-old: "He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He's Consistent one, I'm The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Cher says AE makes her laugh. She also says dating men in her age bracket hasn't worked for her in the past. "If I hadn't met younger men in my life I would've never had a date," she added in her interview with Clarkson. "Older men just didn't like me all that much. ... Younger men don't care if you're, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

AE has a famous ex on his own. He was previously engaged to Amber Rose, and the two share a son together.