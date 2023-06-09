Chelsea Handler Recalls Threesome With Her Masseuse and Ex-Boyfriend

Chelsea Handler and her ex, Ted Harbert, didn't just grow apart. The former late-night talk show host says their split was caused by them experimenting in the bedroom, and her continuing the affair without his involvement. Harbert, the former NBC chairman who was president of E! Entertainment when Handler's late-night show premiered in 2006, dated Handler for four years before they went their separate ways. Handler revealed the spicy details of the split in a recent chat with Bravo honcho Andy Cohen while featured as a guest on his SiriusXM radio show. When asked whether she ever dated a woman, she clarified that she only had a sexual situationship with a woman before. "It was like a threesome," she responded.

Handler added that the experience was "fun" and that she "would for sure" do it again if given the chance. The woman in question was her and Harbert's then-masseuse. "I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating," Handler explained. "That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy."

Previously, Handler told Marie Claire that the reason why they broke up was because Harbert couldn't keep business separate from their relationship. But it's not the full truth.

"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I'd be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I'd want to do,'" she told the outlet at the time. "That was the reason it didn't work out, ultimately. I think."

Now, she says the ongoing relationship with the woman was the root. As it turns out, Handler never revealed to Harbert that she continued hooking up with the woman. "I don't think I ever revealed that, but I mean, hopefully, he's listening now," she admitted. "His name is Ted Harbert. He's in Portugal though. He might not have access to this ... he and his wife are building a house in Portugal."