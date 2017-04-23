Channing Tatum’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Everly Has Already Seen ‘Magic Mike Live’

Channing Tatum‘s daughter probably sets the record for ‘youngest audience member at Magic Mike Live.’

Tatum revealed to Extra that his 3-year-old daughter, Everly, has already seen the Las Vegas show based on his blockbuster movies about male strippers.

“She has already been to the show,” the actor said ahead of the show’s premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 21st. “She is running around here like crazy. We keep it very casual and positive around here.”

Tatum, who produced and starred in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, created and developed the Vegas show with the film’s choreographer Alison Faulk.

“It has a story on some level,” the former stripper said of Magic Mike Live. “The big takeaway was that we wanted it to be this really base-level experience. We want people to leave and still think about it after they leave.”

“The thing that I like to say is that it will be exactly what you want it to be,” he continued. “We have a safe word and you will find it out in the show that everyone can use and the guys actually listen. You will need a safe word, just so you know.”

It’s. About. To. Go. Down. Tonight. @magicmikelive #wearpants A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Tatum’s wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, has been a strong supporter of his latest endeavor. “Every step of the way!” he said. “She is the one I gave the first lap dance to in the first Magic Mike.”

If you want to know more about how Tatum and his lady keep things spicy, check out Dewan Tatum’s secret to keeping their spark alive here.

