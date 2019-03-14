Channing Tatum and Jessie J Look Smitten on Romantic Stroll in London

New photos of Channing Tatum and Jessie J show the couple unable to keep their eyes off each other while walking around London on Thursday.

The photos, published by Us Weekly, show the couple walking hand-in-hand, with their eyes locked on each other. In one photo, Tatum is seen with his arm over Jessie’s shoulder. They were also seen carrying Harvey Nichols shopping bags.

Tatum, 38, and Jessie, 30, were first linked in October 2018. At that time, sources told Us Weekly they were already dating for “a couple of months.” They only recently made their relationship social media official by sharing looks of their romance.

Last week, Jessie shared a screenshot of a DM conversation with Tatum, who wrote to her, “Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

“Hahahaha,” Jessie replied. “Baaaarrs yeah.”

The recent messages came after Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, took a break from social media at the start of the new year.

“Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life,” the singer wrote. “Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

She later added, “I have to practice on myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way [happy face emoticon] so I am taking a break from all social media for a while.”

The social media break only lasted about a month before Jessie shared a photo on Feb. 5. Many of her recent posts have been videos of her performing songs that are important to her.

“I wrote this song in my late teens. Now I meet teens that say it helps them being bullied,” Jessie wrote. “Music man. It’s magical. Sending love to anyone’s heart that needs it. Be strong and tell someone if you are being bullied. Don’t let them win. Don’t let them take your light.”

Tatum started dating Jessie after his break-up with Jenna Dewan last year. The couple called it quits in April 2018 after nine years of marriage and are parents to 5-year-old daughter Everly. Dewan is now dating actor Steve Kazee.

