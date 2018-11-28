Channing Tatum and Jessie J Slow Dance at ‘Magic Mike’ Event

Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend Jessie J were caught on camera slow dancing at a Magic Mike Live event in London this week.

Tatum has been swooning over his new girlfriend, singer Jessie J, for weeks now. On Tuesday, she joined him at a live event for his Magic Mike film, and they made no secret of their romance. Tatum and Jessie danced intimately together for all the world to see, as shown in a video published by Us Weekly.

The two were reportedly nestled in a VIP section, above the majority of the crowd. As Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” played, they were seen holding each other close and rocking to the music.

Tatum was there in support of the Magic Mike Live stage show, which has gone beyond its usual home in Las Vegas and become an international sensation. The attraction is still going on in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, but it has also taken over The Theater at Hippodrome Casino in London, with performances schedules all through next week.

The whole thing is based on Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise, where he plays a hard working male dancer caught between two worlds. Tatum got to put his acting and dancing skills on display in the movies, not to mention his famous physique.

Tatum has reportedly spent as much time as possible at Jessie J’s concerns in the last several months, so it only makes sense that she accompanied him here. Sources have told Us Weekly that they have seen Tatum in the crowd, where he “had a huge smile on his face the entire time” and looked to be “in really high spirits.”

This is good news after the year Tatum has had. The actor split from his wife of almost nine years, Jenna Dewan, back in April. The two had been together since they co-starred in Step Up in 2009. They announced their break up in a joint statement on social media, assuring fans that they still had a lot of love for each other.

That is good news, as Tatum and Dewan share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly. In spite of the divorce, Everly has a dedicated co-parenting team behind her, even as both Dewan and Tatum move on to do other relationships.

Dewan is now reportedly seeing Steve Kazee, a Tony Award-winning actor, singer and recording artist. She has been fully supportive of Tatum’s relationship with Jessie J, publicly denouncing fans who try to drag the signer.

“Women for women all the way,” Dewan wrote in an Instagram comment to Jessie J last week. “No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”