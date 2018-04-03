How Long Were Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Married

After nearly nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation on Monday night.

The couple, both 37, first met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, where they played romantic interests. After dating for three years, they tied the knot in 2009. In 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Everly Tatum, who will turn five in May.

On Monday night, they announced their separation in a statement Tatum posted on Twitter and Instagram.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Speculation of trouble within their marriage began after Dewan Tatum went to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party by herself. She told Entertainment Tonight that he was “happy to have a night off.”

A February interview with Health Magazine, Dewan said the couple is so busy they need to schedule time together.

“We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” she said in February. “We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that — it might actually be a good idea.”