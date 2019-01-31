Cardi B and Offset Reportedly Get Back Together

According to reports, Cardi B and Offset are allegedly back together, marking the seeming end of a saga that began when Cardi B announced in December that the two were splitting up.

Sources told TMZ that Cardi B has returned to the Atlanta home she shared with Offset prior to their split and that the Migos rapper changed his phone number “in order to show Cardi he’s serious about being honest and faithful.” According to sources, “the new digits are strictly for Cardi and business calls.”

In addition, Offset allegedly has a new “no groupies” rule, which means he won’t be allowing any female fans near him during his appearances in Atlanta this weekend for Super Bowl LIII. Both Migos, Offset’s group, and Cardi B will be performing at Bud Light and On Location Experiences’ Super Bowl music festival this weekend.

The alleged reunion news comes days after Cardi B posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Offset kissing the couple’s daughter Kulture, with the new mom writing, “I wanna go home.”

Despite the report, Cardi B seemingly denied a reunion with Offset when she wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday morning, “TMZ why ya be lying. I haven’t even been in Atl since Christmas.”

Cardi B originally announced her split from her husband in December in a now-deleted Instagram video.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said. “And we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I went to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault,” she continued. “It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

Offset was later accused of cheating on Cardi B, and the rapper quickly went on a public apology tour, posting video messages to his estranged wife and even showing up on stage during her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, a move that was not well-received by the New York native.

The two reunited last month for a trip to Puerto Rico, but Cardi B had a simple explanation for the trip, telling her followers on Instagram Live that she “just had to get f—ed. That’s all.”

