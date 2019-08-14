Cardi B Licks Husband Offset’s Face in New NSFW Video

Cardi B and husband Offset get risqué in a social media video where both rappers can’t seem to keep their hands — or tongues — off one another. The 26-year-old rapper shared the video to her Instagram Story that started with Offset licking her neck as she giggled. The next slide showed him licking her jaw while she responded with, “Babe, you’re so horny today.” He then said, “I am, I’m trying to get in between those cheeks.”

In the next clip, she continued to laugh and stick her tongue out.

The musical couple welcomed their first child, Kulture, together back in July. While this is Cardi B’s first born, it’s Offset’s fourth.

The two have been showing each other nothing but affection since their breakup last last year after Offset was accused of cheating on her several times. After rumors continued to swirl, Cardi B finally had enough and called it quits in early December 2018.

After ending things, the Migos rapper tried several times to get her back, although nothing seemed to work. Then, he bombarded her on stage during one of her shows with flowers and cake. The gift spelled out “take me back.” She was performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles when the crowd and the rapper were both in shock. Offset apologized to her publicly in hopes she would take him back.

It wasn’t an immediate decision on her end to move forward with her husband, but after several months of taking time apart, the pair decided to get back together and now they seem happier than ever.

While Cardi B and Offset are licking each other’s faces, Liam Hemsworth wasn’t so gung ho on his now estranged wife Miley Cyrus licked his at the Met Gala this past year. During their red carpet appearance, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer licked her husband’s face and he was not too happy about it.

“Liam knows that Miley is a free spirit, but sometimes she goes too far,” one source said.

“She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch,” the source added. “He gets turned off when she acts up for the cameras. He really doesn’t like that side of her, because he is the total opposite.”

They continued to say the 29-year-old was “disappointed at Miley’s immaturity and has been vocal about it.”

They pair allegedly didn’t speak for three dance after the annual event. However, now they have chosen to go their separate ways completely.