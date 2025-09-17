Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her First With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who are expecting their first child together!

Four months after the “WAP” rapper and NFL star wide receiver confirmed their romance, Cardi confirmed on CBS Mornings on Wednesday that a baby is on the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King, noting that she’s due before her Little Miss Drama tour kicks off in February. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

“Go support my album, 'cause I'm a mother of four now”: @iamcardib exclusively reveals to @GayleKing that the rumors are true — she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. She says it’s coming at a time when she is “in a good space” and says the couple is… pic.twitter.com/ziKGIyEIVk — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025

“I’m happy I feel like I’m in a good space,” she continued. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we’re really great, we’re really the best at what we do.”

Cardi, 32, admitted that she hadn’t yet told her parents the big news ahead of the interview. “I felt like can I just say it on my own time, I’m not hiding,” she explained.

Cardi and Diggs, 31, confirmed their relationship with a public date night at a New York Knicks game in May. Her marriage with Migos rapper Offset — with whom she shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 — ended in July 2024 after Cardi filed for divorce and then shared she was pregnant with Blossom. The divorce is not yet legally finalized.

Cardi credited Diggs with giving her a sense of stability as she promotes her next album, Am I The Drama?, which includes a track called “Safe.”

“And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout … People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”