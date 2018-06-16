Cardi B Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on Front Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’

Cardi B showed off her bare baby bump on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s newest issue, with fiance Offset sitting on a stool beside her.

The issue with the dramatic cover will hit newsstands on July 2. Rolling Stone has not published the feature story about Cardi and her relationship with Offset of Migos online yet.

Cardi also shared it on Twitter since it was leaked before the magazine hit newsstands. She mistakenly tagged @rollingston instead of Rolling Stone.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingston! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray f– it,” Cardi tweeted Friday. “My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover. Official release in July me [heart] ROCKSTARS [Offset]! You can’t break me.”

This week was a big day for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, since she also made an appearance on Zach Galifianakis’ new episode of Between Two Ferns alongside Jerry Seinfeld. Cardi showed up four minutes into the sketch, forcing Seinfeld to sit on a crate.

Galifianakis presented Cardi with a gift for her new baby – a pink “gender-neutral” onesie reading “Rap Fan.” Her entire appearance was meant to be a dig at Seinfeld for no longer being relevant.

After weeks of speculation, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance in April. She wore a tight white dress while performing “Be Careful,” clearly showing off her baby bump.

During a May appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, Cardi confirmed she is having a girl.

“I’m having a girl,” Cardi told Stern, adding “I didn’t pick the name so if you interview my dude he’ll tell you.”

Last month, Cardi also rushed to an Atlanta hospital after Offset was in a car crash. The couple has been engaged since October.

While the success of “Bodak Yellow,” her album Invasion of Privacy and her pregnancy gave Cardi plenty of reasons to celebrate, she is in the middle of a legal drama. Kevin Brophy is suing Cardi and her managers for $5 million, alleging that Cardi used a photo of his back tattoo for the cover of her mixtape Gangsta B– Music Vol. I (2016). The cover shows a man with a tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake, which is identical to one Brophy has had for a decade. Brophy said he never met Cardi.

According to TMZ, Cardi was supposed to sit for a deposition in the case on July 25. However, her legal team asked for a delay because of her pregnancy. The deposition was rescheduled for Sept. 7.