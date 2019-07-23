Cara Delevingne’s Girlfriend Ashley Benson Reveals New ‘CD’ Tattoo

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are taking their love to a more permanent level, with Benson spotted rocking a new tattoo that appears to feature her girlfriend’s initials.

Fans first spotted Benson’s new ink in a photo the actress posted from a shoot with sunglasses brand Privé Revaux, with the actress wearing a blue tank top with low-cut sides that perfectly highlight her new addition.

The shot sees Benson posing with her arms over her head, with fans quickly spotting the letters “CD” inked just below her armpit.

Benson has not addressed her tattoo or confirmed it is related to Delevingne, but the idea that the letters are a reference to the model’s name is likely an accurate conclusion. It seems Delevingne has a coordinating tattoo as well, as photos of the model at the 2019 TrevorLIVE New York Gala in New York City in June show her with an “A” inked in the same spot as Benson’s “CD.”

During the gala, Delevingne was honored with the Hero Award and made sure to thank Benson in her speech.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

Benson and Delevingne were rumored to be dating in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands outside a bowling alley, and the next month they were seen kissing at JFK airport. In June 2019, Delevingne officially confirmed their relationship with a video of the couple kissing on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram #PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 14, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” Delevingne told E! News in June about her decision to take her romance with Benson public. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

The women also sparked engagement rumors during a vacation to St. Tropez earlier this month when they were seen wearing bands on their ring fingers.

