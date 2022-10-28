Camila Cabello Recently Listed Her $3.9M Hollywood Hills Home — See the Photos

Camilla Cabello has been busy with her work as a new mentor on The Voice. The former Fifth Harmony front-runner has been a trending topic on social media every week with viewers and fans commenting and sometimes criticizing her choices, but she's taking it all in stride. On joining the show in its 22nd season, she says it was a no-brainer considering her own experience on a reality singing competition series. "The Voice reached out, and it's so fulfilling and full-circle for me to be coaching people because I started on a singing competition show. And I just love that it's a very equal-opportunity show, you know? You don't have to have money, you don't have to have any connections in the music industry. If you have a lot of talent, things are possible for you. And I think that's really cool," she told Billboard Magazine.

She added: "The behind-the-scenes of these shows are kind of like a boot camp. They're very extreme. It's like an extreme version of everything, like everything is really fast-paced, you have to be on TV a few days a week and feels so high-stakes, because you can be sent home or the experience can be cut short at any moment. So I think I know specifically what it's like to deal with the stress of that situation, especially at a really young age, and especially with no experience before." Meanwhile, she's got her work cut out on her while trying to sell her home.

Initially put on the market in Nov. 2021 amid her split from Shawn Mendes, she listed their once-shared Hollywood Hills mansion for $3.9 million. The home has bedrooms and four bathrooms at just over 3,500 square feet. It's quite a beauty.