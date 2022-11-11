Camila Alves McConaughey Injures Her Neck Falling Down Stairs

Camila Alves has been injured in a fall and is on the mend. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Matthew McConaughey's 40-year-old wife revealed she slipped and fell down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don't fall people… don't fall," the mother of three warned her followers. "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" Alves explained her own accident: "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead." A number of her famous friends weighed in with their support and love in the comments, including Rita Wilson, who commented, "Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" and Isla Fisher, who wrote, "Still looking beautiful."

Since 2012, Alves and McConaughey have been married, and they have three children: Levi, 14; Vida, 12; and Livingston, 9. In an interview with TODAY in October 2021, Alves spoke about the "fun" they have, raising their kids together, mentioning how much they enjoy finding "ways to create special occasions and special celebrations with each other." McConaughey's parenting style, she said, relates to his work ethic since he is "very disciplined and very hands-on. "He is chill and laid back, but he's also, he has a very disciplined mentality, right?" she said. "Like, that's how he's been able to do the work he's done and accomplish what he does."

Despite enjoying every moment with her children, Alves told Us Weekly in July that entering the teenage phase has been challenging. "You know, it's interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers … it's almost like you need more energy," she said at the time. "You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It's like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they're going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it's more challenging in a good way." The handbag designer added, "When it comes to more of … the ability to really guide, like, a young man or a young woman, it takes a different kind of brain to pass, you know, brain power [and] to guide [or] to navigate through that. But it's beautiful. It's inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage. … It's a beautiful stage."