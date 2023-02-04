Bubba Wallace Recently Married His Longtime Partner

Bubba Wallace ended his 2022 (and started his 2023) with a very special milestone. The NASCAR driver is officially a married man, per PEOPLE. Wallace wed Amanda Carter back on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wallace and Carter's ceremony, which was held at the JW Marriott, was planned by Fabulously Created Events. The couple kept things simple and elegant for their theme, as they chose all-white flowers with greenery accents and candles. While speaking to PEOPLE about their special day, Wallace expressed his excitement over starting a new chapter with his longtime love. He said, "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner. We have so much fun together."

Wallace's wife had something similar to say about their connection. Carter told PEOPLE, "We just have such a good bond. I love the time we spend together. We could sit around together all day every day and we don't get tired of one another." She continued, "And he's also handsome and charming."

Carter also opened up about their nuptials to the publication. As she explained, they wanted to make sure that their wedding could double as a New Year's Eve celebration. So, they kept the holiday in mind during the planning process. Carter said, "We wanted the ceremony, (which was held on the hotel's 4th floor) to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip." She added, "The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, reds, with a lot of sparkle and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year's Eve party."

Of course, their wedding festivities ended by ringing in 2023. At the end of the night, Wallace and Carter gathered with their guests to countdown to the new year. They then celebrated the occasion with sparklers and a champagne toast. Following their wedding, the pair will travel to Bora Bora for their honeymoon before the next NASCAR season begins in February. Wallace and Carter initially became engaged in July 2021 after five years of dating. At the time, he posted a photo on Instagram from when he popped the question. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!! Here's to forever babe, love you [Amanda]!!"