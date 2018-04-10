Photos Capture Brooklyn Beckham Kissing Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have broken up with on-and-off girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz. The son of David and Victoria Beckham was seen kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood on Saturday.

Beckham and Wood were seen at Hideaway at Suite X on April 7. The 19-year-old Beckham was there to get a new tattoo from tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who revealed on Instagram that Beckham opted for a Classic Vargas pinup on his arm. Photos published by Us Weekly show Wood and Beckham hanging out outside Doctor Woo’s shop.

The new relationship comes as a surprise, since Beckham has dated the 21-year-old Mortez for more than a year. They were together until August 2016, when they first broke up. In November 2017, they were back together again, attending the Forevermark Tribute event in New York City.

Their rekindled relationship must have ended within the past month. On Valentine’s Day, they shared photos of one another on Instagram. “My Valentine,” Beckham wrote in the caption of his photo with Moretz.

On March 4, the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising actress shared a photo of Beckham on his birthday. “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” Moretz wrote, adding balloon and heart emojis.

“I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” Moretz told Us Weekly about her relationship with Beckham. “I think that’s the most important thing and your lives are like an open book. We have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us.”

Wood is a model with over 107,000 followers on Instagram. She appeared in issues of Playboy and GQ.

“I spent my younger years in a small town just east of Toronto and then moved downtown with my family when I was 15,” Wood told GQ. “At 16 I moved to Paris with my sister to pursue my modeling career and have been traveling ever since.”

In that same interview, Wood said she does read comments her fans leave on Instagram.

“I do read my comments! I also comment or like back a lot of the time, it’s a great way for me to interact with my followers. I don’t receive a lot of hate, but the negative comments I do receive don’t really bother me,” Wood said. “I’ve been in the modeling industry for so long that the hate usually just rolls off my back! I mean… haters gonna hate.”

As for Beckham, he is the eldest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s children. His younger siblings are Romeo, 15; Cruz, 13; and Harper, 6.

