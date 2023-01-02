Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco Expecting First Baby Together

Brody Jenner is expecting his first child with girlfriend Tia Blanco. The Hills star, 39, and pro surfer, 25, shared their big news to kick off the new year, posting a joint Instagram video of Blanco getting a sonogram on Jan. 1 as a way to let their followers know they had a baby on the way.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," Jenner and Blanco captioned the video. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

In the video, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson can be heard marveling at the ultrasound, telling his girlfriend, "Honey, look at that little heart!" Brody's mom was quick to show her excitement in the comments. "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now," Thompson, 72, commented on her son's announcement. "Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much... Love all three of you so much!"

Thompson is already a grandmother to three grandchildren, as she and Caitlyn's oldest son, Brandon Jenner, is dad to daughter Eva, 8, with ex-wife Leah James and 2-year-old twin sons Sam and Bo with girlfriend Cayley Stoker. Caitlyn has 20 grandchildren already, as the I Am Cait alum's children Cassandra Jenner, Burt Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all parents, as are former stepchildren Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Princes of Malibu star and the Ultimate Surfer alum first sparked dating rumors back in April 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official that May, posting a photo with Brody's dog. Prior to his relationship with Blanco, Brody was married to Kaitlynn Carter from 2018 and 2019. Carter, 34, has since found new love with Kristopher Brock, and the couple welcomed son Rowan in September 2021. Carter and Brock announced in October 2022 that they are expecting a second child together.