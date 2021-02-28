Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Make out in Hot and Heavy New Instagram Photo

Brody Jenner isn’t shy about sharing his PDA. Jenner’s girlfriend, Josie Canseco, shared a photo of the two affectionately embracing on Instagram. All of this comes while Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, has split from her short fling with Miley Cyrus.

Canseco’s post showing the two kissing was captioned, “Lucky me.” Jenner replied to the post with two emojis, one of which being a heart. The couple made their relationship official earlier this month after beginning to spend time with each other in August following Jenner’s breakup with Carter.

A month ago, a source told In Touch how strong the bond is between the young couple and how quickly things could be going.

“They’re moving really fast,” said the source. “It’s definitely serious. Not only does Brody’s mom and brother, Brandon Jenner, love Josie, but Brody’s ex Kaitlynn knows and likes her, too. Miley can’t wait for the four of them to get together and hang out. Now, that seems like it would be very weird, but weird things are bound to happen with Miley in the mix.”

The latter, of course, likely won’t come true with news coming out that the two have already moved on. A source to E! News explains that Cyrus “did not want to rush into anything” after ending her time with Liam Hemsworth and then spending time with Carter shortly after.

“She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself.”

As for Jenner, he doesn’t hold any hard feelings towards Carter. The two got engaged in 2016, but never tied the knot.

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” Jenner shared. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her.”