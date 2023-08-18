Britney Spears' Prenup Is Bad News for Sam Asghari in Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce, and its reported that the singer's prenup is bad news for her estranged husband. TMZ reports that the couple's prenuptial agreement does not include any financial payouts or spousal support. He is allowed to keep any gifts, and his cars, but that's essentially all he is allowed to leave with.

However, the outlet notes that Spears could be compelled to offer Asghari a parting gift, which stems from his request for spousal support in his divorce filing. TMZ explains that, since spousal support is already off the table, and likely to be denied by the court, this positions Asgahari to potentially contest the prenup. Another part of the prenup states that Asghari is not allowed to discuss any private aspects of his relationship with Spears. However, if the prenup is successfully contested, then he could be free from the NDA, which might be something that Spears wants to avoid. TMZ implies that if the pop star offers Asghari a settlement amount, it could keep this hypothetical scenario from ever playing out.

While Spears has yet to publicly acknowledge the split, Asghari recently issued a statement on social media. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote in an Instagram Stories post, as reported by PEOPLE. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always." Asgharu then added, "S— happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Asghari's rep rom BAC Talent, Brandon Cohen, also spoke out, specifically acknowledging the rumors that Asghari may try to "exploit" Spears. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," he said. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million.