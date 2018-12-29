Britney Spears Not Planning Secret Louisiana Wedding, Despite Rumors

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dogged by marriage rumors for months, but the two are not planning to get married in her home state of Louisiana.

The latest issue of OK! Magazine claims the couple are eloping, but Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the “Toxic” singer, who assured them the rumor is not true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the article, an insider claimed they “talked about this endlessly, and as much as a traditional wedding has its appeal, they’d both sooner get it out of the way with something low-key.” The source claimed Spears does not want to have the ceremony near anywhere “loud and busy” like Las Vegas, so she might get married somewhere outside Los Angeles or in Louisiana.

“She appreciates the subtle things in life now, and Sam’s been a huge influence in that,” the alleged source claimed. “They plan to become husband and wife in early 2019!”

OK! and other tabloids have previously published articles claiming Spears and Asghari married in secret, but these all turned out to be false.

Spears and Asghari met during the filming of Spears’ “Slumber Party” video in 2016. In a January 2017 radio interview, Spears said they did not think they would have much in common when they were “forced” to talk to one another. However, they soon realized they did have more in common than they thought. But even after getting his number, it took her five months to call him up.

“I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag,” she said at the time. “I was like ‘He was really cute. This guy was really cute!’ so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.”

“She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing,” Asghari told Men’s Health in an interview over the summer. “I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Last year, Spears finished the fourth-highest grossing Las Vegas residency with her Piece of Me show. According to Billboard, the show grossed $137.7 million from 2013 to 2017 at The Axis at Planet Hollywood. Spears performed 248 shows and sold more than 910,000 tickets.

On Feb. 13, 2019, Spears will launch a second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, at the Park MGM resort’s Park Theater. She has 32 shows lined up through Aug. 17.

Spears has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11. Federline and Spears went to court of a child support dispute, which ended when they reached a settlement in September.

Photo credit: Getty Images