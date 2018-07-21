UPDATE: Bristol Palin’s Ex-Fiancé Dakota Meyer Hints the Two Are Back Together With Instagram Photo

UPDATE: It looks like the two have secretly married! Palin and her new hubby confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be,” the couple said.

“We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married! Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together, and with the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything,” they added.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fans of Bristol Palin and her ex-fiancé Dakota Meyer are hoping that Meyer’s recent Instagram post indicates that a reconciliation is in the works for the former pair, Us Weekly reports.

On Tuesday, Meyer posted a photo with Palin in what appears to be a tropical location with what appears to be a very sparkly engagement ring on Palin’s finger! So, could another engagement be in the works?

Along with the photo, Meyer posted a telling account urging others to “never give up.”

He wrote, “On one hand, we know that everything happens for a reason, and there are no mistakes or coincidences. On the other hand, we learn that we can never give up, knowing that with the right tools and energy, we can reverse any decree or karma. So, which is it? Let the Light decide, or never give up? The answer is: both.”

Considering that both Meyer and Palin have become more visible on each other’s Instagram pages since they have finalized the custody agreement for their daughter Sailor, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if the couple has reconciled!

Palin has called Meyer her “baby daddy bff,” and both Meyer and Palin have shared photos on fishing trips and out hiking together.

b a b y d a d d y b f f A photo posted by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on May 26, 2016 at 8:41pm PDT

Had an amazing time halibut fishing with @bsmp2 yesterday. #lifecouldntbebetter A photo posted by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jun 3, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

We wish you both the best!