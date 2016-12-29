Brielle Biermann Is Already Talking Marriage With Baseball Player Boyfriend

missin u already💋 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Oct 22, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

Brielle Biermann is head over heels for her baseball player beau.

She and Red Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech have been dating long-distance.

“I think he’s the one!” the 19-year-old admitted.

The Don’t Be Tardy star explained that the pair met through mutual friends and got to know each other via social media.

“He flew me out to him and we hung out and had a really good time and we just connected,” she recalled.

They hit it off as soon as they met and the TV personality thinks they are very compatible.

“We’re both calm and don’t really like to hang out with [other] people or talk to [other] people… He would never want to go out to party… he’s all about me!” she said.

While she’s not hurrying to get married, she does have a plan for her future.

“I want to have all my kids by the time I’m 28,” she shared. “If I have a boy and a girl, then I’m set. That’s it.”