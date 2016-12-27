Breaking: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Split

(Photo: Twitter / @instyle)

Well that was short and sweet while it lasted. It’s official folks. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have broken up, PEOPLE confirms.

You may recall that over the summer the pop star who’s 26 and the Hollywood actor, 35, put their relationship out there when they were photographed on the beach in Rhode Island.

The pair spent a lot of time traveling, including to Italy, New York, and Los Angeles, and appeared to be on the fast track since they each met each others parents only within a few weeks of dating. They even celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s big star-studded party.

Although they were quite secretive at first with their relationship, Hiddleston had to bat off rumors about the authenticity of their relationship.

“Look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy,” Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter, finally confirming their relationship. “That’s the truth. It’s not a publicity stunt.”

Why did they end their relationship? One source tells Us Weekly, “She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship…Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.” The source went on to confirm that Hiddleston is “embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.”

We hope they each find true happiness in their next love story.