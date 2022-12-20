Brandi Glanville Claims Eddie Cibrian Had Affair With Piper Perabo During Their Marriage

Brandi Glanville is accusing her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian of having an affair with Yellowstone star Piper Perabo in 2005. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was married to Cibrian at the time. Perabo and Cibrian were working on the movie The Cave when the alleged affair happened.

"They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," Glanville, 50, said in a new Page Six interview. She also described Perabo as a "horrible c—" to her. Glanville said she was uncomfortable watching the Covert Affairs star and Cibrian together.

"She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me," Glanville said. "I was like, 'Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'" She added that other members of the film's crew made Glanville aware of Cibrian and Perabo's alleged affair.

After they got back to Los Angeles, Glanville claims she confronted Cibrian about the affair. "When he got home, I'm like, 'I'm leaving, blah blah, I'm out,'" Glanville recalled. However, they ultimately stayed together and didn't get a divorce for another five years. "He convinced me that it wasn't true," she said. "We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things."

Cibrian brushed off Glanville's concerns, she said, accusing her of being "just crazy" and "jealous." She agreed to back off about the worries, noting that she was "blindly in love" with the actor. Perabo did not respond to the story, but Cibrian denied the allegations.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now. Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary," Cibrian told Page Six. "Fun times at the Christmas table await."

Cibrian, 49, and Glanville were married from 2001 to 2010 and are parents to sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15. After their divorce, Cibrian married LeAnn Rimes in 2011. He reportedly had an affair with Rimes after meeting on the set of Northern Lights, before he and Glanville divorced. Coincidentally, Rimes and Perabo appeared in the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly. Perabo now stars in Yellowstone as Summer Higgins and has been married to writer/director Stephen Kay since 2014.