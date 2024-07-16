Shannen Doherty Filed to End Marriage to Estranged Husband One Day Before Death
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko jointly filed to dissolve their marriage, just one day before the '90210' actress' death.
Shannen Doherty passed away over the weekend, and now it's been revealed that the actress filed to end her marriage to her estranged husband just one day before her death. According to Us Weekly, on Friday, July 12, legal paperwork was jointly filed by the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her ex, Kurt Iswarienko, declaring for default of dissolution of their marriage.
"This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action," the court documents read in part, with Doherty also noting that she was choosing to waive her right to spousal support. "I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support," the late actress wrote. Notably, Iswarienko also did not seek spousal support. Previously, the topic of support had been a heated issue for the former couple.
Doherty's marriage to Iswarienko was her third overall, as she was previously married to Ashley Hamilton (1993-94) and then later to Rick Salomon (2002). She married Iswarienko in 2011. In 2023, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko, after allegations surfaced that he may have had an affair. The split came amid Doherty's battle with stage 4 breast cancer.
Sadly, on July 13, Doherty passed away, following a years-long battle with cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned.
