Bradley Cooper Vacations With His Ex Amid New His New Romance

Even though he has a new romance brewing, Bradley Cooper just enjoyed a vacation with his ex, Irina Shayk. Page Six reported that Cooper and Shayk reunited for a tropical vacation. While their trip may spark romance rumors, it's likely that they went on vacation with the five-year-old daughter whom they share, Lea De Seine Cooper.

Shayk posted photos from their tropical getaway. Although, the estranged pair's daughter did not appear in any of the snaps. In the photos posted by the model, she and Cooper flash smiles for the camera as they pose on a pig-filled beach. Shayk kept her caption simple, posting a red heart emoji, and let the lovely photos speak for themselves.

While there were no specific signs of a romantic reconciliation, fans in the comments section couldn't help but speculate about the pair. One individual wrote, "I hope they back together and will never separate again." Another commented, "My eyes [are] on you and Bradley." Cooper and Shayk broke up in 2019 after four years together. More recently, the Silver Linings Playbook actor has been linked to Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton and the former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. The couple has reportedly been dating for the past few months.

Page Six previously reported that Cooper and Abedin were set up by none other than Anna Wintour. An insider said, "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma." Cooper and Abedin sparked up their relationship following the end of his romance with Dianna Agron. The actor and the political aide even attended the Met Gala together in May, but they walked the red carpet separately. Another source said about the relationship, "Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they've been keeping it really quiet."

Before starting a relationship with Cooper, Abedin was married to Weiner, a disgraced politician who previously served 15 months in prison for sexting a minor. Abedin and Weiner share a 10-year-old son Jordan and live in the same New York City building as they co-parent. Even though they announced their split in 2016, they are still in the process of divorcing. Although, they are reportedly in the "final stages" of their divorce.