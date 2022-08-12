Bradley Cooper's New Girlfriend Revealed

Bradley Cooper has a new woman in his life. According to Page Six, Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton and the former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. The publication also noted that a major celebrity played matchmaker for the couple — Anna Wintour.

Multiple sources have told Page Six that Cooper and Abedin have been dating for the last few months. Wintour, who is said to be close with both Cooper and Abedin, reportedly set the couple up. One insider said, "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma." Cooper reportedly began a relationship with the political aide following the end of his romance with actor Dianna Agron.

"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they've been keeping it really quiet," another source said. The pair managed to keep their relationship private even though they attended the Met Gala together in May. The two reportedly arrived at the event together, but they split up for the red carpet.

Before sparking a relationship with Cooper, Abedin was married to Weiner, a disgraced politician who previously served 15 months in prison for sexting a minor. Abedin and Weiner, who share 10-year-old son Jordan, are reportedly in the "final stages" of their divorce. Even though they have split, they live and co-parent in the same building in Union Square in New York City. Cooper, who shares a 5-year-old daughter Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, has been in New York City as of late filming Maestro, a biopic on conductor Leonard Bernstein.

In the years since her husband's scandal, Abedin has been open about how the situation affected her. During an interview with The Cut, she even shared how Wintour helped her through such a difficult time. She said, "I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated. I lived with shame, in shame, for so long. In hindsight, I was in extreme trauma." Abedin said that Wintour was a big help during this period and that they even went on movie dates together, saying, "And just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved." Now, the Vogue mogul has helped Abedin out yet again by setting her up with her new man.