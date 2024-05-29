Bradley Cooper Sings 'A Star Is Born' Song During Surprise Performance With Pearl Jam

Bradley Cooper recently surprised BottleRock music festival attendees by making an unscheduled performance. On Saturday, the singer joined grunge rock icons Pearl Jam on-stage during their headlining set to perform a couple songs — as reported by Consequence — including "Maybe It's Time," written for the film by Jason Isbell.

"There was an absolutely beautiful film a few years ago about a singer/songwriter named Jackson Maine," Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder told the crowd — referring to the Oscar-winning film A Star is Born — while introducing Cooper. "In the end of the film, he passes away, and it's brutal and very powerful and very moving. But tonight is a very special occasion, because he is coming back to life. Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage, my great, great pal Bradley Cooper."

Cooper later returned to join the band for their set-closing performance of "Rockin' in the Free World." Notably, some elements of Cooper's portrayal of Jackson Maine were inspired by Vedder.

A Star Is Born (2018), was co-scripted and directed by Cooper, who also starred in a co-lead role, alongside Lady Gaga. The acclaimed film "follows an alcoholic musician (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with a young singer (Gaga)." It's the fourth American adaptation of the story, after the original 1937 romantic drama and its 1954 and 1976 remakes.

The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards at the 2019 Oscars, taking home only the one for Best Original Song for "Shallow," which Gaga and Cooper performed together during the show. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, that same year.

The movie's soundtrack racked up some big wins at two different Grammy awards shows, getting the trophies for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow" in 2019, and then taking home the awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) in 2020.