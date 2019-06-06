Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Questioning’ Future of Their Relationship

Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on the outs? The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have been the subject of breakup rumors for months, and now a source tells E! News that they’ve been “questioning” their future together.

“Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what’s best,” the source said. “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” the insider continued. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

The source added that “They have a lot of history and their previous daughter keeping them together for now.”

Another source told Us Weekly that “They haven’t been getting along for a while. They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

Breakup rumors started after fans noticed Cooper’s chemistry with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga earlier this year — but Gaga set the record straight and shut down any romance rumors between her and Cooper. What’s more is that Cooper and Shayk put on a united front as they attended the 2019 Oscars together, sharing a romantic moment on the red carpet.

But months later, Shayk was without her director beau at the 2019 Met Gala, which raised a few eyebrows, since the couple had walked the same red carpet together at the fashion event just one year earlier.

The two have kept their relationship very private and rarely comment on it to the media. They were first spotted together in April 2015 at a Broadway show, then welcomed their first child together about two years later.