Brad Pitt Explains Why He's on the 'Last Leg' of His Career

Brad Pitt recently addressed his cryptic statement about being on the "last leg" of his acting career. In a conversation with GQ magazine, alongside his Wolfs co-star George Clooney, Pitt shared his perspective regarding the future.

The 60-year-old actor clarified that his previous comments were metaphorical rather than literal. "I meant that as seasons," Pitt explained. He went on to describe his career trajectory, from his early days venturing out of the Ozarks to his current status as a Hollywood heavyweight. "You embark on this thing and it's all about discovery and it's really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it. And then when you're allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect," he reflected.

Pitt's current focus is on contemplating his legacy and the mark he wishes to leave on the industry. "And then it's this time now. It's: What are these last years going to be?" he pondered. The actor drew inspiration from his aging parents and 95-year-old architect Frank Gehry, admiring the latter's continued creativity and familial bonds. "I see my parents are very... I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He's just the loveliest man. And he's 95 and still making great art and he's got a beautiful family. And I think that's kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life," Pitt mused.

Clooney, 63, previously told GQ in 2022 on the discussion about aging in Hollywood, about the industry's unique allowance for extended careers. "We're lucky too. We're in a profession that doesn't force you into retirement," he noted. However, Clooney acknowledged the potential pitfalls of clinging to youth in an aging industry. "The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens," he cautioned.

The Ticket to Paradise star advocated for embracing change and accepting new roles as one ages. "But if you're willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of... you have to make peace with the idea that you're going to die!" Clooney said. He stressed the importance of adapting to life's changes, stating, "I will walk up to people and they'll be like, 'Oh, you're older than I thought.' And I'm like, 'I'm 63, you dumb s—t!' It's just: That's life. And so as long as you can make peace with the idea of change, then it's OK."

Both actors' perspectives offer insight into navigating the latter stages of a Hollywood career. While Pitt considers his current phase as the "last leg," it's clear he views it as an opportunity for continued growth and creativity rather than a sign of imminent retirement. As Clooney pointed out, "The hard part is, and I know a lot of actors who do this — and you [Pitt] do too — who don't let that go and try desperately to hold on to it."