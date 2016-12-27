Brad Pitt Didn’t Want the Divorce to Happen, Source Says

(Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris)

The Brangelina split came as a shock to everyone, including it seems, Pitt himself.

“Brad did not want the marriage to end,” a source told E! News. “He was committed to doing what he needed to make it work. He was open to counseling.”

The actor apparently did not know that his wife was going to file for divorce until a day or two before she filed the paperwork.

Another insider added, “He is emotionally torn. Right now, he is devastated. He still loved Angelina and would have preferred they fight to make the marriage work. He was willing to do whatever it took to save the marriage and didn’t realize Angelina had already given up on it.”

The father of six is focused on his children’s well-being now that the high profile divorce has gone public.

“He has wanted to protect the children,” the insider shared. “He didn’t want it to play out publicly.”

Though few details have been released about the cause of the split as both sides remain mostly silent, a source reveals the change is for the better.

“Both sides are in a better place. There is a commitment from both sides to look out for and protect the children,” a source said. “They are both determined to protect the kids and find the best way to resolve this situation.”