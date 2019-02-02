Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Seen in Heated Argument in Beverly Hills

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were reportedly seen having a “heated discussion” during their latest face-to-face meeting in Beverly Hills this week.

According to The Blast, the two were photographed by paparazzi having a “very animated conversation” at a Beverly Hills office on Wednesday, while another man sat across from the former power couple and listened. The two have not been photographed together since they announced their split more than two years ago.

The photos surfaced on the cover of the Feb. 11 issue of the WHO tabloid.

Pitt was seen pacing in the office and Jolie was “visibly upset” with how the conversation was going.

Sources told The Blast this was a scheduled meeting and are still having private talks on the custody of their six children. After months of heated negotiations, the couple filed a temporary custody agreement that granted Pitt more time with their children, but stopped short of giving him 50/50 custody. Financial matters have also yet to be settled.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jole’s representative, Samantha Bely DeJean, told Us Weekly in November. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

Jolie and Pitt were together for more than a decade and finally married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. They share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10.

Despite their differences, PEOPLE reported Thursday that Pitt and Jolie are still committed to their French vineyard. Beginning March 5, visitors to their Miraval estate will be allowed to sample wines, including their new Studio by Miraval.

A source told PEOPLE the new wine “reaffirms the couple’s attachment to Miraval,” adding, “A new wine shows their shared, continuing commitment to the estate. And the name ‘Studio’ is their way of recognizing the property’s musical roots.”

It was thought the couple would sell the estate after the divorce, but the source said they now view the property as an “investment for their children.”

In the middle of the relationship drama, Jolie and Pitt continued their professional careers. Earlier this week, Jolie signed on to star in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, a thriller based on the novel by Michael Koryta. Jolie stars in Disney’s Maleficent 2, which opens on May 29, 2020.

Pitt’s next movie is James Gray’s science fiction epic Ad Astra, which opens on May 24. He also stars in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which is scheduled for July 26.

Photo credit: Getty Images