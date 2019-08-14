Brad Falchuk Reveals Reason He and Gwyneth Paltrow Waited a Year After Marriage to Move in Together

Brad Falchuk and wife Gwyneth Paltrow are moving in together after being married for a year and Falchuk is breaking his silence on why it took them so long.

“I’m moving in September,” he said in an interview with WSJ Magazine to discuss his new deal with Netflix. “We’ve just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

The actress shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband and lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin. Falchuk has his daughter Isabella and son Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

“That whole world of fame is her world,” he continued. “I always tell my kids, we have it great — because if I need to get us dinner reservations in Rome, it’s easy. But when we get there, nobody knows us. I can operate anonymously in the world.”

The 48-year-old admitted that he and his wife are no different that anyone else — aside of the fame, they’re just a normal married couple trying to live life.

“There’s a media version of her and me, but we’re just home cooking dinner,” he said. “Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

He continued to explain that Paltrow helps him cope with the life of being in the public eye.

“Gwyneth has very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax,’” he said. “At the end of the day we’re getting into bed together … and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinions means anything.”

The two tied the knot last September in East Hampton, New York.

“We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle,” Paltrow said on why they took so long to take the next step and live under one roof. “And now, we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The two also work together on Netflix’s The Politician where she says that working together isn’t necessarily a challenge, instead, it’s the opposite.

“We have such a strong friendship and deep knowledge of the other, so it was very easy,” she explained. “I can be very impatient with acting these days, and he was really good at wrangling that impatient side.”