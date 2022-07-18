Bobby Lee and Longtime Partner Break Up, Break News During Podcast Episode

Comedian Bobby Lee, best known for his time on Mad TV, revealed he and longtime partner Khalaya Kuhn have broken up. The couple spoke in depth about the relationship on a recent episode of their Tigerbelly podcast, making clear that they plan to continue working together despite the end of their time as a couple.

"Oh god... this is hard. Alright, I just want to announce to everybody that Khalyla and I are no longer together," Lee said during the show. "I want to say that Khalyla is the love of my life, my best friend, if there was a book about my life she would be, if there were 10 chapters, she would be four of them at least, five of them... she changed my life in so many different ways, she reinvented who I was."

Kuhn added some more to the situation on her other podcast, Trash Tuesday, echoing much of what she said during Tigerbelly and how Lee feels about the situation. "No matter where I go... no matter wherever we go, the love is permanent, we never grew apart, we grew even closer but in what capacity we choose to move forward in this life together where whether its a couple, whether its just you know close family, whether its a business partner,," Kuhn said. "I just don't think I want to give so much of that away anymore because I do love him and for once in my life I want to protect what we have, which I wasn't doing for a very long time."

The couple has attracted a large fanbase for their show, joining a line of fellow comedians and their shows, including Your Mom's House with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, Bad Friends with Lee and Andrew Santino, and many others. According to SKPop, both reportedly met through Tinder in 2013 and had been together since then with some ups, downs, and plenty of drama that sometimes got a bit too far into parasocial territory with fans. Still, they're a popular team that now has plenty of question marks around what's next, while fans are debating what happened, why it happened and where their place is to weigh in on it all.

This is only dipping a toe into the situation, the relationship and the podcast, all we suggest is following the details down the rabbit hole if interested. But for now, the fans and their response can tell the story about Lee and Kuhn calling it quits.