Is Bobby Flay Leaving the Food Network?

Rumors about Bobby Flay possibly exiting the Food Network swirled late last year, but fans can rest assured that the chatter was all hearsay, as the celebrity chef recently inked a new deal with the network. According to TVLine, Flay’s new contract will see him starring in Food Network shows for at least three more years, as well as working to develop projects for other brands under the Discovery Inc. media umbrella. Fans will soon be able to see him in Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, a new show he’s doing with his daughter.

Most recently, Flay was humbly served on his show Beat Bobby Flay, when vegan chef Tamearra Dyson toppled the famed cook. Dyson is the founder of Souley Vegan, which opened its first restaurant in California in 2009. In a statement on his decision to remain at Food Network Flay said, “I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery. Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock-solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before.”

Tonight on #BeatBobbyFlay… My friends @mcuban and @SunnyAnderson have teamed up and think they can get me beat. Tune into @FoodNetwork at 9pm to find out if crispy rice is on the menu… pic.twitter.com/i47D7SS4dT — Bobby Flay (@bflay) January 20, 2022

Food Network president Courtney White added, “We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network. He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food. Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.”

Back in October, it was reported that Flay was in negotiations to extend his contract, but that those talks were said to have stalled. This left Flay on the brink of exiting Food Network after being a mainstay for almost three decades. He recently opened up about the situation to Variety, explaining that he “always” wanted to remain part of the company.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here,” Flay told the outlet. “It’s always been my determination to always evolve. It’s part of why I’ve been able to stay relevant in this genre. I’m going to be pitching a lot of things that we haven’t seen when it comes to this kind of programming. I’m ready to turn the page and create a new chapter of what [foodie TV] is going to look like.”