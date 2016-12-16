Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani on ‘Bachelor’-Style Helicopter Dates

Blake Shelton may be a country mouse, but he’s getting used to city life.

The country star revealed that he has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles. He’d only do such a thing for a good reason, though, and that reason is of course, Gwen Stefani.

“My girlfriend lives here, so that makes it a lot more appealing,” he said to Jimmy Kimmel, but added, “The fact remains that the house is, I don’t know, about two miles from here and it took, I don’t know, about three hours to get here, so that sucks for anybody.”

Fortunately, he has a faster means of transportation. Along with all of his big toys for the farm like his tractors, trucks, and four wheelers, he also has a helicopter. He doesn’t just use the chopper to get to Stefani, either. When asked if the couple used it for “Bachelor-style helicopter dates,” Shelton said they did indeed take advantage of the air craft.

“We do, we do. We actually, we use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think.”

He isn’t the pilot, however.

“In order to fly it, you need to be drinking, I think,” he joked. “In order to be able to settle in and really be, you know, enjoying it you gotta have some drinks. And you shouldn’t be flying…everybody knows you shouldn’t be drinking and flying.”

Helicopters aren’t the only thing that brings out The Voice coach’s romantic side. It turns out he loves Christmas music.

“All year long I listen to [Christmas music] – Ed Murray. I listen to Michael Buble. I listen to Andy Williams, all those people, Dean Martin,” he said. “I love Christmas. I love Christmas music .”

And he doesn’t turn it off just because Christmas ends. When Kimmel revealed he shuts down the holiday cheer the day after the holiday, Shelton disagreed.

“Do you? See, I don’t want to let go. The day after Christmas it’s like, ‘Well, it’s still close enough,’” Shelton said. “I’m sure there’s people who haven’t celebrated yet ’cause they haven’t gone to the other side of the family’s just yet, so I keep it going in honor of whoever those people may be.”