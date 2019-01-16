Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reportedly Nearing Engagement

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani going to tie the knot? An engagement could be announced sooner than fans may think.

A source told Us Weekly that the famous couple, who has been dating for three years, is “going to be announcing their engagement very soon.”

Back in April, the No Doubt singer told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that she thinks about marrying her country crooner boyfriend “all the time.”

Coyly dodging DeGeneres’ line of questioning concerning her and Shelton’s relationship, Stefani said, “I love weddings. The kids love him.”

“Alright, well just think about it,” DeGeneres said. “There’s no rush.”

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani confessed.

Days later, Shelton admitted in an interview with CMT that he, too, thinks about marrying Stefani — but warned it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said at the time. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Even with the two constantly gushing over each other, the source told Us Weekly that they want to take it slow for the sake of Stefani’s kids — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4 — who were around for her divorce from their dad, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, in 2015.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” the source said this week, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Last month, Stefani said on the Today show that “there is zero pressure” to get engaged to Shelton, who has been married and divorced twice. (He was married to longtime girlfriend Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and married to country artist Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.)

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” Stefani said on the Today show. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Shelton also recently shared his feelings about the relationship on Today.

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he said. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”