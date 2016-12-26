Watch: Blake Shelton Cheers on Gwen Stefani’s Son Apollo While He Rides Toy Horse

A video posted by SHEFANI 🌻 (@shefani) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:49am PST

This is too darn cute!

Gwen Stefani shared an adorable video of her son Apollo Rossdale riding a toy horse in a Pikachu suit while Gwen’s boyfriend Blake Shelton cheered him on, E! News reports.

“Here you go! Ride that horsey,” Shelton said in the background.

“Yee-haw!” Apollo shouts!

Shelton and Stefani spent Christmas Eve together with her three kids, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston. Thankfully for us, Stefani shared a ton of Snapchats to give us an inside look at their holiday weekend.

She shared a video of the country singer serenading their group of family and friends. Shelton played the guitar while two of his friends played the accordion and guitar in the background.

