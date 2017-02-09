Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Share a Big Smooch While on Mini-Vacay

(Photo: Instagram / shefanistan)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are enjoying a little down time before their return to The Voice, PEOPLE reports.

The couple, who has been together since fall 2015, were seen in Big Bear Lake, Calif., sharing some PDA.

Stefani, 47, wore a puffy, patterned coat while Shelton rocked a camo coat. Big Bear Lake is located two hours away from Los Angeles and known as a skiing and snowboarding location.

Stefani is making her return to the big, red chair on The Voice for the show’s 12th season. The singer was replaced by Miley Cyrus on last season and will join Shelton, Levine and Keys as a coach.

Shelton revealed in December that he is excited for his girlfriend to come back “for obvious reasons.”

If you can’t get enough of Gwen’s style, be sure to check out our shoppable Womanista Approved list to find her favorite red lipstick and snow boots.

