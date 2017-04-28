Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over TIME 100 Honor on Instagram

Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Ryan Reynolds was honored at the TIME 100 gala in New York City Tuesday night, but it seems there was one person who wasn’t too impressed with the accolade — Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, Lively poked a bit of fun at her husband as she appeared to congratulate him on being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, only to take a hilarious turn at the last minute.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” she wrote. “The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

Legend attended the gala with wife Chrissy Teigen, and the pair posed for a photo with Lively and Reynolds during the event. The result is a photo filled with almost too much beauty to look at.

In Lively’s shot, Legend, who was also presented with the honor, can barely be seen performing on stage due to Reynolds’ silhouette blocking him out.

They say the couple that laughs together stays together, and if there’s any truth to that, Lively and Legend will both enjoy long, happy marriages with their respective partners.

