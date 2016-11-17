Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Second Child With Ryan Reynolds

(Photo: Twitter / @SeriesBrasil)

Blake Lively made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second child. On Thursday, the actress attended the L’Oreal’s Women of Worth awards in New York City and looked stunning, PEOPLE reports.

Lively, 29, wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and pockets. She finished off her look with nude sandals and wore her beautiful long blonde tresses in a straight hairstyle.

“It’s as important as ever to celebrate women, and that’s what we get to do tonight—we get to celebrate 10 incredible women who are spending their days changing the world,” Lively told reporters at the event. “The woman who I’m celebrating tonight, Carly [Yoost], has already found 7,500 child predators, 2,500 children she’s saved from online pornography of children.”

She continues, “I can’t even imagine going through that as a parent. So it’s incredible—it’s great that we get to do that.”

The event is such an inspiration to so many women and one thing Lively will teach her daughters is to never “let anyone silence you” and the importance of spreading love.

The Café Society actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their second child in late September. Reynolds confirmed earlier this month that their newest addition is a little girl.

As for the family’s Thanksgiving plans, Lively said they have “nothing too excited” planned, but will be enjoying the day with family.