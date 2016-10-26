Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Return to the Place Where They ‘Fell in Love’ for His 40th Birthday

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds returned to the place where they “fell in love” for a very special occasion.

The couple celebrated Reynolds’ 40th birthday at their favorite Japanese restaurant O Ya in New York City, PEOPLE reports.

Lively took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her hubby, who held a photo from his 35th birthday party, on Tuesday.

She wrote, “@_o_ya_ We fell in love at your restaurant in Boston. We stay in love at your restaurant in NY. Thank you for the BEST food and memories! You are our FAVORITE!! Another happy birthday with @vancityreynolds . Hey, Reynolds, I like you a whole lot. Just sayin’.”

The room was decorated with ribbons and two gold balloons that spelled out Reynolds’ age.

