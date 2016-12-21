Blac Chyna Was Not Invited to the Kardashian’s Holiday Party

(Photo: Twitter / @NYDNgossip)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may be back together but that doesn’t mean his family is ready to welcome her back with open arms.

A source revealed that Kardashian’s on-again-off-again fiancée has not been invited to the family’s holiday party.

“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” the source told People. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.”

Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, is hosting the annual event this weekend, but Blac Chyna’s name is not on the list.

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though,” the source continued. “It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Another insider confirmed that the family members “don’t support the relationship.”

“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’” they explained.

If the marriage is still on, this could be one awkward wedding.

