Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Split After Weeks of Dating

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have called it quits after less than a month of dating.

Sources close to the former couple allege that Chyna and Soulja Boy recently had an “amicable” split that was prompted by a number issues in their relationship, including different lifestyles and issues with an ex, TMZ reports.

Rumors that the former couple had been dating were sparked earlier this month after they were spotted together at a Grammys afterparty, with Soulja Boy sharing photos from their night together just days later that he captioned “DrakoChyna” and “”DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration.”

News later broke that their romance was sparked due to Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, whom she shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with and whom Soulja Boy has an ongoing feud with. Chyna and Soulja Boy had “slid into” one another’s DMs and devised a plan to get back at Tyga by pretending to date, though the make believe turned into something more serious when they actually developed feelings for one another and decided to become an official couple.

Although Tyga initially brought them together, the sources allege that he also was the reason the relationship began to fracture. Chyna and Soulja Boy “got into a huge argument about Tyga,” during which they began “bickering about each other’s true intentions in their relationship.”

Their relationship was also hindered due to their preference in lifestyle, with Soulja Boy said to be “looking for group hangs” while Chyna preferred “the Netflix and chill vibe.” Their differing attitudes eventually led Chyna to feel as though Soulja Boy wasn’t ready to commit to a serious relationship.

Although the fling was short lived, they had a whirlwind of a relationship that included Grammys afterparties and a mega Valentine’s Day shopping spree, in which Soulja Boy spent $20,000 on gifts for Chyna.

Despite the break up, both Chyna and Soulja Boy are reportedly open to giving their relationship a second chance when the time is right.

News of the split comes just weeks after Chyna ended things with ex-boyfriend Kid Buu, whom she became involved in a physical altercation with during their vacation to Hawaii, and just after she slammed the fathers of her two children – Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who she shares 2-year-old Dream with – over child support.

In a since-deleted Instagram Live video, she said that she “never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever… I have kids by two guys that f—ing tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me s—, no child support and I’m sick of that s—.”