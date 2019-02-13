Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Ignite Dating Rumors in New Photos

Are Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna dating? The two seem to be an item ever since they hung out at a Grammys afterparty on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Soulja Boy shared a photo of himself and Chyna getting up close and personal in a crowd at a party. “DrakoChyna,” he captioned the image.

Then later that day he shared a photo of the two of them holding hands at the same event. “DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration,” he captioned the post.

The “Crank That” singer even revealed that he spent the day with the model on Tuesday, sharing videos of the two getting pedicures together on his Instagram Story. In the video, he filmed a TV screen in the salon that was showing one of his music videos, panning the camera over to show Chyna getting her nails done next to him. She blew a kiss to the camera, but she has yet to post any photos with Soulja Boy on her own social media.

TMZ reports that the two have officially been an item for more than a week after they hit it off in each other’s DMs on Instagram. The two reportedly met up at Sean Kingston’s Los Angeles penthouse after talking back and forth online.

Other sources told the news outlet that the two have been inseparable since they met up, hence the outing at the Grammys party and the pedicure date.

If the two are more than just friends, as some people close to them suspect, Chyna will have moved on fast from ex Kid Buu, with whom she was involved in a domestic disturbance in Hawaii last month after she accused him of cheating. The Rob & Chyna star allegedly scratched him, and he allegedly slammed her against the hotel room wall before police responded, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Chyna recently spoke out about the drama surrounding child support tension with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga, with whom she respectively shares 2-year-old daughter Dream and 6-year-old son King Cairo.

In an Instagram Live video that has since been deleted, Chyna said that she “never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever.”

“We went to court mediation and s— and I squashed it ’cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ’cause it was never about that, period,” she continued. “I have kids by two guys that f—ing tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me s—, no child support and I’m sick of that s—.”

The clapback came days after her mother, Tokyo Toni, claimed she doesn’t think anything is wrong with “children going with their dad ’til their mothers get, you know, better.”

Chyna and Kardashian are currently sparring in a heated custody battle.