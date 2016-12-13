Watch: Blac Chyna Gifts Rob Kardashian a New Range Rover

Got bae a Range 😍❤️ @robkardashian A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

Christmas came early!

Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée Blac Chyna surprised him in a big fashion on Monday. Chyna gifted her love with a brand new Range Rover, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was so scared! I was so nervous. I was so nervous about this!” Chyna exclaimed in a video clip. She presented the gift to him with a giant blue ribbon on top, capturing Kardashian’s reaction on Snapchat.

“Aww, you got me a car!” the new dad excitedly said.

“I did. I’m so happy you love it,” Chyna replied.

Thank you @blacchyna for buying me a car today !! Haha that’s wild u got me a car! I AM SO THANKFUL FOR YOU AND OUR BABY GIRL ‼️🙌💙💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

After continuing to gush about his sweet new ride, Kardashian took to Instagram to thank his lady love. “Thank you @blacchyna for buying me a car today !! Haha that’s wild u got me a car! I AM SO THANKFUL FOR YOU AND OUR BABY GIRL!”

The couple welcomed daughter Dream just last month.