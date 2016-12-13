Watch: Blac Chyna Gifts Rob Kardashian a New Range Rover

Christmas came early!
Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée Blac Chyna surprised him in a big fashion on Monday. Chyna gifted her love with a brand new Range Rover, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“I was so scared! I was so nervous. I was so nervous about this!” Chyna exclaimed in a video clip. She presented the gift to him with a giant blue ribbon on top, capturing Kardashian’s reaction on Snapchat.
“Aww, you got me a car!” the new dad excitedly said.
“I did. I’m so happy you love it,” Chyna replied.
After continuing to gush about his sweet new ride, Kardashian took to Instagram to thank his lady love. “Thank you @blacchyna for buying me a car today !! Haha that’s wild u got me a car! I AM SO THANKFUL FOR YOU AND OUR BABY GIRL!”
The couple welcomed daughter Dream just last month.